MLB Trade Deadline 2018: Date and Latest Rumors on Top Stars

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The MLB non-waiver trade deadline of Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET is rapidly approaching, but there won't be any players left on the trading block at the rate they are being dealt.

On Thursday, Toronto Blue Jays southpaw J.A. Happ became a New York Yankee, Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels traveled north to the Chicago Cubs (per Evan P. Grant of the Dallas Morning News), reliever Jonny Venters went from Tampa Bay to Atlanta and Chicago White Sox closer Joakim Soria joined the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rumors continue to fly fast for others on the block, and here's a look at some news on three notable position players.

Asdrubal Cabrera

New York Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera had a monster night at the dish on Thursday, going 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in a 12-6 win over the scorching-hot Pittsburgh Pirates.

That output left him with 18 home runs, 58 RBI and a .817 OPS after 98 games played this season. With the New York Mets sitting 14 games under .500, it's in their best interest to deal Cabrera while his stock is high.

Per Buster Olney of ESPN, the Arizona Diamondbacks could be interested:

The D-backs are fighting to keep pace with the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, who sit 1.5 games ahead of Arizona in the division standings. From a long-term perspective, L.A. clearly has the edge after acquiring shortstop and four-time All-Star Manny Machado. Arizona has to make some plays before the deadline to try to keep pace, and acquiring Cabrera would certainly help.

Through Thursday, Arizona had just the 23rd-ranked OPS in the bigs (.705). Cabrera would certainly boost the offense down the stretch run.

Mike Moustakas

Like Cabrera, Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas is a prominent hitter on a team playing out the string. The Royals sit in last place in the American League Central and need to undergo a significant rebuilding process. That may mean trading away Moustakas, who was a key member of the 2015 World Series team.

Per Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports, the New York Yankees could be in the mix:

Moustakas is hitting the cover off the ball this year, smacking 20 home runs to go along with a .778 OPS. The problem is that Moose isn't a great fit for the Yankees, who have one of the deepest lineups in baseball.

Miguel Andujar (12 home runs, 41 RBI, .826 OPS) has done an excellent job at third, Moustakas' regular position. The Royals slugger could conceivably play first base or moonlight at designated hitter, but first baseman Greg Bird is rounding into form after an injury-plagued start (.800 OPS in July), and DH is always rotated between other Yankees' sluggers such as Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge.

Granted, Sanchez and Judge are both on disabled list stints right now, but where would Moustakas fit when that duo comes back before the playoffs?

Ultimately, acquiring Moustakas would almost seem like an unnecessary luxury. He'd be better off on a team that needs to fill a gap at the hot corner.

Adam Jones

The Baltimore Orioles have traded Manny Machado and Zach Britton, and now the next player to go might be center fielder Adam Jones, a five-time All-Star who has been with the O's since 2008.

Per Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, "one source familiar with the discussions said the odds are "55-45" that Jones changes teams between now and Tuesday's deadline." He also noted that "as multiple outlets have reported, the Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies both have interest in Jones."

Jones is having a respectable season at the plate, swatting 10 home runs, knocking in 38 runners and posting a .724 OPS. On the flip side, he is having his worst season in the field (-1.2 defensive WAR, per Baseball Reference).

Still, Jones would be a valuable pickup for a playoff-contending team. Of note, Cleveland seems like the obvious landing spot, so much so that it would be surprising if Jones doesn't land there should he get dealt.

Michael Brantley, who has 12 homers, 57 RBI and an .823 OPS this year, has been the only consistent mainstay for the Tribe outfield this year. Elsewhere, the team has been beset by numerous injuries and hitting slumps. Jones can come in and lock down center field as the team prepares for the playoffs.