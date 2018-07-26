USA Women's Soccer Beats Japan in Friendly Behind Alex Morgan Hat Trick

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

KANSAS CITY, KS - JULY 26: Alex Morgan #13 celebrates with Lindsey Horan #9 of USA after scoring the first goal against Japan during the first half of the 2018 Tournament Of Nations on July 26, 2018 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)
Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

The United States women's national team defeated Japan 4-2 behind Alex Morgan's hat trick Thursday night in their Tournament of Nations opener at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. 

Mina Tanaka and Moeno Sakaguchi got on the board for Japan, but the United States' aggressive attack, which was fueled by Morgan's finishing ability, was too much for the opposition to handle. 

Megan Rapinoe added a 66th-minute goal for good measure to squash Japan's hopes of mounting a furious second-half rally. 

What's Next? 

The USWNT will prepare for a showdown with Australia on Sunday, while Japan readies itself for a clash with Brazil. Both games will take place at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut. 

