USA Women's Soccer Beats Japan in Friendly Behind Alex Morgan Hat Trick

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

The United States women's national team defeated Japan 4-2 behind Alex Morgan's hat trick Thursday night in their Tournament of Nations opener at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Mina Tanaka and Moeno Sakaguchi got on the board for Japan, but the United States' aggressive attack, which was fueled by Morgan's finishing ability, was too much for the opposition to handle.

Megan Rapinoe added a 66th-minute goal for good measure to squash Japan's hopes of mounting a furious second-half rally.

What's Next?

The USWNT will prepare for a showdown with Australia on Sunday, while Japan readies itself for a clash with Brazil. Both games will take place at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut.