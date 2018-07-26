Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Reportedly Hopeful over Jack Grealish Pursuit

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Aston Villa's recent change in ownership won't deter Tottenham Hotspur from pursuing Jack Grealish, with Spurs chief executive Daniel Levy still hopeful of signing the attacking midfielder for £20 million.

Levy still holds out hope for the deal, according to James Nursey of the Daily Mirror, even though Villa are now backed by Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens. The billionaires purchased a majority stake in the Midlands club from Dr. Tony Xia in July, while Levy had been holding off on making a bid while Villa were in financial turmoil.

