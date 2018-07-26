Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Reportedly Hopeful over Jack Grealish Pursuit

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

FILE - In this July 23, 2014 file picture, Aston Villa forward Jack Grealish controls the ball against FC Dallas during an international friendly soccer match. A poster boy for the “too much, too soon” generation in English football, Jack Grealish is being warned that his party lifestyle could ruin his career after Aston Villa launched an investigation into his latest off-field antics. Grealish has generated more negative publicity after newspaper reports said police were called to a hotel where he was allegedly partying early Sunday.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, file)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Aston Villa's recent change in ownership won't deter Tottenham Hotspur from pursuing Jack Grealish, with Spurs chief executive Daniel Levy still hopeful of signing the attacking midfielder for £20 million.

Levy still holds out hope for the deal, according to James Nursey of the Daily Mirror, even though Villa are now backed by Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens. The billionaires purchased a majority stake in the Midlands club from Dr. Tony Xia in July, while Levy had been holding off on making a bid while Villa were in financial turmoil.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Malcom: 'I Always Wanted Barcelona'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Malcom: 'I Always Wanted Barcelona'

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English

    Abidal: Malcom Has the 'Barcelona Profile'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Abidal: Malcom Has the 'Barcelona Profile'

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English

    2018/19 Serie A Fixtures Confirmed

    World Football logo
    World Football

    2018/19 Serie A Fixtures Confirmed

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Ronaldo's Juve Career Begins Aug. 19 vs. Chievo

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo's Juve Career Begins Aug. 19 vs. Chievo

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report