Lil Wayne Sends Kyle Shanahan Gear After Learning 49ers Coach Named Son for Him

Lil Wayne Sends Kyle Shanahan Gear After Learning 49ers Coach Named Son for HimJuly 26, 2018
Rapper Lil Wayne showed appreciation this week for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan naming his son after him.
Simms & Lefkoe tweeted a look at some autographed CDs and photos that Lil Wayne sent Shanahan:
Simms & Lefkoe @SimmsAndLefkoe
Here’s what Lil Wayne sent Kyle Shanahan. “Hell, I have 3 boys of my own and only one is named after me!! LOL!” 😂😂😂 https://t.co/zQExaT7Gyd
Karen Civil previously posted a photo of Shanahan and his son, Carter, posing with the memorabilia:
Karen Civil @KarenCivil
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan named his son Carter after Lil’ Wayne so @LilTunechi sent them both a surprise gift! https://t.co/ssn12TIVs6
In May, Chris Simms said on Simms & Lefkoe (h/t Joe Fann of 49ers.com) that Shanahan named his son after Lil Wayne since he is a longtime fan of the rapper.
"[Shanahan] was obsessed with Lil Wayne during my early years in the NFL," Simms said.
Lil Wayne's real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., hence the name Carter Shanahan.
