Lil Wayne Sends Kyle Shanahan Gear After Learning 49ers Coach Named Son for Him

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to reporters before an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Year one under coach Kyle Shanahan was a bit of a whirlwind for the 49ers with new systems to install and a midseason quarterback change to Jimmy Garoppolo. It's far different this year as the Niners wrap up the offseason program. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Rapper Lil Wayne showed appreciation this week for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan naming his son after him. 

Simms & Lefkoe tweeted a look at some autographed CDs and photos that Lil Wayne sent Shanahan:

Karen Civil previously posted a photo of Shanahan and his son, Carter, posing with the memorabilia:

In May, Chris Simms said on Simms & Lefkoe (h/t Joe Fann of 49ers.com) that Shanahan named his son after Lil Wayne since he is a longtime fan of the rapper.

"[Shanahan] was obsessed with Lil Wayne during my early years in the NFL," Simms said.

Lil Wayne's real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., hence the name Carter Shanahan.

