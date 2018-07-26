Lil Wayne Sends Kyle Shanahan Gear After Learning 49ers Coach Named Son for Him

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Rapper Lil Wayne showed appreciation this week for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan naming his son after him.

Simms & Lefkoe tweeted a look at some autographed CDs and photos that Lil Wayne sent Shanahan:

Karen Civil previously posted a photo of Shanahan and his son, Carter, posing with the memorabilia:

In May, Chris Simms said on Simms & Lefkoe (h/t Joe Fann of 49ers.com) that Shanahan named his son after Lil Wayne since he is a longtime fan of the rapper.

"[Shanahan] was obsessed with Lil Wayne during my early years in the NFL," Simms said.

Lil Wayne's real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., hence the name Carter Shanahan.