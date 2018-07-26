MLB Trade Rumors: Braves, Blue Jays Have Discussed Marcus Stroman Deal

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves may turn north to address their starting rotation ahead of the MLB non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

According to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com, "the Braves and [Toronto] Blue Jays have spoken about a possible [Marcus] Stroman trade, sources said Thursday, although there's no evidence of progress in those negotiations."

Atlanta isn't the only team that has inquired about Stroman, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred:

Stroman, 27, is having his worst season as a pro, delivering a 3-7 record, 5.42 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 73 innings. He's also dealt with both shoulder inflammation and shoulder fatigue over the past year.

But he's still under contract with the Blue Jays through the 2020 season. So why deal him, especially given the quality he's flashed in his career?

Morosi cited two factors: "This is a seller's market for starting pitchers, due to the low supply of high-end trade candidates; and the contentiousness of negotiations over Stroman's 2018 contract (which led to a salary arbitration hearing) suggests the sides may not reach a long-term deal in the near future."

For an Atlanta team trailing the Philadelphia Phillies by just 1.5 games in the NL East and fighting for a playoff berth this season, adding a player like Stroman and throwing another quality arm into the rotation would make sense.

One factor the Braves are surely monitoring: In this past three starts, Stroman has given up just five earned runs in 19 innings, striking out 16. And since his return from shoulder fatigue, he's given up more than three earned runs just once in six starts.

If Stroman is wheeling and dealing once more, he could be a very nice addition in Atlanta.