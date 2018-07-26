Leonardo Bonucci Return to Juventus Initiated by Milan, Per Club General Manager

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

AC Milan's defender Leonardo Bonucci from Italy (L) celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs AC Milan on March 31, 2018 at the 'Allianz Stadium' in Turin. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO BERTORELLO (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Leonardo Bonucci wants to return to Juventus after just one season at AC Milan, according to Rossoneri general manager Leonardo.

The Brazilian described how Milan are open to letting Bonucci get his way, per Football Italia: "The desire (to talk to Juve) started with Leonardo Bonucci, so if we can, we’ll make it happen. We have no objection to it. It all started from an idea, a very sensible and quiet one. It’s from here that all the talk started."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    AC Milan's Leonardo on negotiations with Juve, Gattuso: Live updates

    AC Milan logo
    AC Milan

    AC Milan's Leonardo on negotiations with Juve, Gattuso: Live updates

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Chelsea Tell Milan to Pay $81M for Morata

    AC Milan logo
    AC Milan

    Chelsea Tell Milan to Pay $81M for Morata

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Gabbiadini's Agent Claims Higuain Will Join Chelsea 🤔

    AC Milan logo
    AC Milan

    Gabbiadini's Agent Claims Higuain Will Join Chelsea 🤔

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    B/R Live: Europa League 2nd Qualifying Rd. (🇺🇸 Only)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Live: Europa League 2nd Qualifying Rd. (🇺🇸 Only)

    Br
    via Br