Leonardo Bonucci Return to Juventus Initiated by Milan, Per Club General Manager

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Leonardo Bonucci wants to return to Juventus after just one season at AC Milan, according to Rossoneri general manager Leonardo.

The Brazilian described how Milan are open to letting Bonucci get his way, per Football Italia: "The desire (to talk to Juve) started with Leonardo Bonucci, so if we can, we’ll make it happen. We have no objection to it. It all started from an idea, a very sensible and quiet one. It’s from here that all the talk started."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.