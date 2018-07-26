Lamar Odom Announces He'll Play Basketball in China, Thanks Stephon Marbury

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Longtime NBA power forward Lamar Odom announced Thursday he's reached an agreement to play basketball in China.

Odom, who didn't confirm which Chinese team he'd be joining, named former New York Knicks point guard Stephon Marbury as his "inspiration" in the Instagram post.

"Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years," he wrote. "Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you're hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now."

