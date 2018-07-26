Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers (56-46) will try to end their longest losing streak since the end of June on Thursday when they visit the Atlanta Braves (54-44) as small road favorites at the sportsbooks.

The Dodgers have lost consecutive games for the first time since dropping three in a row between June 28 and 30.

MLB betting line: The Dodgers opened as -125 favorites (wager $125 to win $100); the total is at nine runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.8-2.6, Braves (MLB picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

Los Angeles had been one of the hottest teams in baseball before losing two of three to the Philadelphia Phillies in the midst of a 10-game road trip that ends with four at Atlanta.

The Dodgers are still 3-3 through the first six games and get to face a Braves team that has struggled more lately, going 5-10 in their last 15.

Starting pitcher Rich Hill (3-4, 4.26 ERA) will now look to build off his best outing in a month for Los Angeles after allowing only one run and five hits in six innings of a 6-4 road victory against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. He is 1-1 in six road starts this season with a 3.86 ERA.

Why the Braves can pay on the MLB lines

Atlanta has just played four games since the MLB All-Star break with one postponement at the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The Braves are still 10 games over .500 like the Dodgers and 1.5 games behind the Phillies for the lead in the National League East.

This is a playoff team full of young, energetic players outside of a few veterans such as pitcher Anibal Sanchez (5-2, 2.76 ERA), who has found the fountain of youth.

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The 34-year-old is 2-0 in his past four starts, giving up three runs or less in at least six innings of work each time out. He is also 1-1 in six home games with a 1.99 ERA.

Smart betting pick

Los Angeles has dominated this series with Atlanta recently, winning 11 of the past 15 meetings, according to the OddsShark MLB Database. That includes two of three played at Dodger Stadium between June 8 and 10 and dates back to 2016.

Hill should be favored in this spot opposite Sanchez, who will take his second loss at home.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone over in five of Los Angeles' last six games.

The total has gone over in four of Atlanta's last five games.

Atlanta is 5-10 in its last 15 games.

All MLB odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.