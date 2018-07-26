Report: Real Madrid to Offer Keylor Navas New Deal Amid Thibaut Courtois Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly set to offer No. 1 goalkeeper Keylor Navas a new contract despite long-term links to Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois.

According to La Nacion (h/t ESPN.co.uk), talks with the Costa Rican actually started before the 2018 FIFA World Cup as new manager Julen Lopetegui "identified Navas as a cornerstone of his squad."

The 31-year-old has looked primed for the exit door for much of the summer transfer window as Belgian Courtois has looked set to replace him.

Simon Jones and Jonathan Spencer of MailOnline recently reported Real had got as far as agreeing personal terms with the Chelsea stopper.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Los Blancos also signed 19-year-old Andriy Lunin last month, apparently to join Kiko Casilla as a back-up to the player brought in to replace Navas as No. 1.

However, if Real are indeed looking to sign Navas up to a new deal, then Courtois may yet remain at Chelsea, as there is no way the pair could play together in the same squad.

Per La Nacion (via ESPN.co.uk), Navas is looking to ensure that he is tied to Real until he is 34.

His current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu only takes him to June 2020, when he will be 33, so he is angling for at least a year-long extension.

If and when Navas' contract is announced, it will effectively shut down any further talk of Real bringing in a new No. 1—they have also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris, per Jones and Spencer.

And it will mark something of a turnaround given that Real have long been thought to want a new, better goalkeeper:

It will also be just reward for a man who has played a key role in Real's three UEFA Champions Leagues titles in a row:

Navas succeeded the legendary Iker Casillas in the Real goal but then was almost traded for David de Gea back in 2015.

It looks now as though he could have survived another bout of reports calling time on his Real career and he will continue on into the Lopetegui era.