Barcelona Transfer News: Dani Parejo Talks Open Amid Latest Rumours

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly opened preliminary talks about signing Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo, but they are not prepared to meet the €50 million (£44 million) asking price.

According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport, Barca manager Ernesto Valverde is a big fan of Parejo, 29, and he is seen as a fine alternative midfield target to Ajax's Frenkie de Jong and Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot, both of whom are proving tough to snap up.

Barca lost both Andres Iniesta and Paulinho this summer, leaving a big hole in their midfield.

They have already brought in Arthur from Gremio to partially solve the problem, and Spaniard Parejo would effectively complete the squad for 2018-19.

Per Miguelsanz, the Blaugrana are in a strong position to negotiate for the former Real Madrid man as he wants a move to the Camp Nou and Valencia are also "desperate" to re-sign Andre Gomes.

Barca signed the Portuguese midfielder from Los Che two years ago, but he has been a resounding flop and surplus to requirements for some time—Valverde gave him only six starts in La Liga last term.

The 24-year-old could now be useful for Barca as they look to lower the asking price for Parejo.

Parejo is a talented ball-playing midfielder, offering value both in defence and attack.

In the last four La Liga seasons, he has made 137 appearances, scored 31 goals and provided 24 assists.

The fact he is already well established in Spanish football means it would likely take him little time to adapt at the Camp Nou, and Parejo could flourish even further in a side packed with talent.