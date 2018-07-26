Frenkie de Jong Aware of Transfer Interest Amid Barcelona Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong has said he is aware of interest from Barcelona but is focused on his current club for now.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a swoop for the 21-year-old in the current transfer window after his impressive displays in the Eredivisie for the Amsterdam giants. De Jong told Dutch magazine Voetbal International (h/t Football Espana) that he does have admirers, although he's not thinking about going anywhere.

"I'm an Ajax player so I can't say too much about it at the moment," he said. "Of course there is interest, everyone knows that, but I am an Ajax player, as I say. In the beginning, the transfer rumours are nice, but gradually I think I don't need this anymore, they can write what they want. That's not me and it's not that I think ah, that's nice."

As noted by Football Espana, in addition to Barcelona, the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been linked with a possible €40 million (£35 million) move for De Jong.