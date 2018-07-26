Frenkie de Jong Aware of Transfer Interest Amid Barcelona Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JULY 25: Frenkie de Jong of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax v SK Sturm Graz at the Johan Cruijff Arena on July 25, 2018 in Amsterdam Netherlands (Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong has said he is aware of interest from Barcelona but is focused on his current club for now.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a swoop for the 21-year-old in the current transfer window after his impressive displays in the Eredivisie for the Amsterdam giants. De Jong told Dutch magazine Voetbal International (h/t Football Espana) that he does have admirers, although he's not thinking about going anywhere.

"I'm an Ajax player so I can't say too much about it at the moment," he said. "Of course there is interest, everyone knows that, but I am an Ajax player, as I say. In the beginning, the transfer rumours are nice, but gradually I think I don't need this anymore, they can write what they want. That's not me and it's not that I think ah, that's nice."

As noted by Football Espana, in addition to Barcelona, the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been linked with a possible €40 million (£35 million) move for De Jong.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.  

Related

    Bayern Say 'Yes' to Inter for Vidal 👍

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern Say 'Yes' to Inter for Vidal 👍

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Report: Dembele Considering Barca Exit

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Report: Dembele Considering Barca Exit

    Barca Blaugranes
    via Barca Blaugranes

    Eriksson Agrees to Become Iraq Coach

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Eriksson Agrees to Become Iraq Coach

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Vinicius Junior and Malcom Are So Similar...Yet So Different

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Vinicius Junior and Malcom Are So Similar...Yet So Different

    Alberto Rubio
    via MARCA in English