Simming the 2018 Champions League Final on FIFA, 2 Months on

Joe Gallagher@joesgallagherFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

Two months ago today, Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League final with a 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

Since then, everything has changed: Liverpool have strengthened their squad, Mohamed Salah has recovered from injury, Zinedine Zidane has quit as Madrid boss, and Cristiano Ronaldo has made the switch to Juventus.

What if the game were replayed today? We took a look on FIFA.

Related

    Mourinho Dumps a Whole Load of Pressure on Liverpool

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho Dumps a Whole Load of Pressure on Liverpool

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Meet the Worst Players on FIFA

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Meet the Worst Players on FIFA

    Robert O'Connor
    via Bleacher Report

    PSG's New Away Kit Is an Ode to the City It Represents

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG's New Away Kit Is an Ode to the City It Represents

    Nike News
    via Nike News

    Bayern Say 'Yes' to Inter for Vidal 👍

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern Say 'Yes' to Inter for Vidal 👍

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale