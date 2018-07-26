Meet the 46 Club: The Worst Players on FIFA 18

Neil WelchFeatured Columnist IJuly 26, 2018

For professional footballers, the number to avoid is 46. That's the lowest rating on FIFA 18.

In the video above, we show you some of the players who have been given that dreaded figure. How do they feel to be bottom of the gaming pile?

You can also read more about the worst players on FIFA in Robert O'Connor's article here.

