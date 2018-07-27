Chelsea vs. Inter Milan: 2018 ICC Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Will Russell/Getty Images

Chelsea's preparations for the new Premier League season continue on Saturday when they take on Inter Milan at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

It's the first of three International Champions Cup matches for the Blues, and it will be Maurizio Sarri's second game in charge of the team following the 1-0 victory over Perth Glory on Monday.

Inter have played four matches in their pre-season and won just once, so they will be looking to boost momentum with a victory over Chelsea.

Here are all the scheduling and viewing details for a meeting of two major European powers:

Date: Saturday, July 28

Time: 8 p.m. local, 7 p.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET

TV Info: Premier Sports (UK), ESPN Deportes (U.S.)

Live Stream: Premier Player, ESPN Player

Sarri's appointment as Antonio Conte's successor was finally confirmed on July 14, ending weeks of speculation surrounding the top job at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea can now look ahead to making a genuine tilt at regaining the Premier League title next term after only managing to finish fifth last season, 30 points behind champions Manchester City.

Their victory over Perth Glory was unspectacular, but new signing Jorginho, who came from Napoli with Sarri, did impress:

The Italy midfielder should be given another run out against Inter, a team he knows well from his time in Serie A.

Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud, Gary Cahill, Michy Batshuayi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Thibaut Courtois are all still unavailable after their 2018 FIFA World Cup commitments.



However, Spanish trio Cesc Fabregas, Alvaro Morata and Pedro should all play in Nice, as they did in Perth.

Sarri is famed for his tactical nous, and it is likely he will want to introduce a different system than Chelsea were used to under Conte.

He will likely experiment with a number of different players against Inter, which should make for an intriguing fixture.

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

The Nerazzurri will be looking to get a win against Chelsea.

Pre-season results rarely have much impact on a team, but a poor run of form can dent confidence going into the new season.

Inter's results in July have seen them beat Lugano before losing to Sion and managing only draws against Zenit Saint Petersburg and Sheffield United.

Manager Luciano Spalletti will be looking for his side to produce an impressive performance against Chelsea to boost momentum, and striker and captain Mauro Icardi is likely to be the key man for the Italian giants.