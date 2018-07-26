Chelsea Sign Goalkeeper Rob Green on 1-Year Contract

Harry Trump/Getty Images

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Rob Green on a one-year deal.

The club announced the signing on Twitter, noting the former England international will arrive at Stamford Bridge as back-up to Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero.

"It has been a whirlwind 24 hours," said Green courtesy of the club's official website. "You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation. It has been a pretty dramatic time for me, and I can't wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted, and it is a thrill and an honour to be here."

Green also posted the following on Twitter:

The 38-year-old is poised to be third choice at Chelsea and brings a wealth of experience with him to Stamford Bridge.

Green spent the previous campaign at Huddersfield Town, although he didn't make an appearance for the club. Before that he had spells with Leeds, Queens Park Rangers, West Ham United and Norwich City. He also played 12 times for England.

While Green's best days are behind him, it's unlikely he'll see much action at Chelsea under new manager Maurizio Sarri. Blues journalist Dan Levene outlined why he thinks the stopper has been brought in:

There may be more movement at Chelsea in terms of goalkeeping positions prior to the end of the transfer window, as Courtois continues to be linked with an exit.

The Belgium international only has one year remaining on his Chelsea contract and is reported target for Real Madrid; according to Simon Jones and Jonathan Spencer of the MailOnline, the European champions have agreed personal terms with Courtois with a view to a move.