Sadio Mane's Late Goal Powers Liverpool Past Manchester City in 2018 ICC

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

A battle between two of the top teams in the Premier League resulted in a 2-1 win for Liverpool over Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.

Sadio Mane scored the game-winner on a penalty in the 94th minute, which came about 30 minutes after Mohamed Salah's equalizer in Wednesday's match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

Both teams lost to Borussia Dortmund in their first match of this event, but at least Liverpool was able to get a positive result in its second contest.

Mo Salah's Brilliance Proves He Has City's Number

Fans were eagerly awaiting Salah's return after his relatively quiet showing for Egypt in the World Cup, and they were not disappointed once he came onto the pitch.

The star entered the match in the 62nd minute with his club down 1-0, and less than a minute later, he was on the scoresheet with an impressive header.

ESPN Stats and Info noted his dominance against Manchester City last year:

He clearly remains a threat against last season's EPL champions, completely transforming the match as soon as he stepped on the pitch.

In addition to his goal, Salah had two more close attempts that nearly went into the net. He followed it up with strong passes that pushed the action and helped Liverpool dominate over the final half hour of the match.

Kristian Walsh of Liverpool Echo put it in simple terms:

Liverpool is expecting to contend with Manchester City for the Premier League title this year, and Salah's success against this squad should help achieve this goal.

What's Next?

Each team has one more match in the ICC before returning to Europe.

Manchester City will take on Bayern Munich on Saturday in a potential Champions League preview, while Liverpool will face another English squad in Manchester United.