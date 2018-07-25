New LeBron James 'Showtime' Lakers Uniform Appears to Leak on Twitter

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Fans were given the first peek at what appear to be new Los Angeles Lakers uniforms on Wednesday, thanks to an accidental tweet by Modell's Sporting Goods, per For the Win's Andrew Joseph.

Bryan Kalbrosky of Hoops Hype provided a look at the photo from the since-deleted tweet, as well as further context:

With LeBron James joining the team this summer, the Lakers have decided to make some uniform changes, but they haven't officially unveiled the new look. However, it appears the organization could be returning to the similar font and style from the "Showtime Lakers" of the 1980s.

Arash Markazi of ESPN showed the difference Tuesday after seeing the new jerseys:

Considering Magic Johnson is the current president of basketball operations, it wouldn't be surprising to see him push to bring back his old style of jerseys. Adding in the excitement with James joining the roster, and these new uniforms could fly off the shelves.