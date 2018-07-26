MLB Trade Rumors: Breaking Down Latest 2018 Deadline Reports

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is arguably one of the most electrifying times of the baseball season.

This is when teams go all-in and try to win now, or teams admit defeat and start the rebuilding process.

There are so many trades that go down and so many players on the move prior to the July 31 non-waiver deadline that it can hard to keep up with it all.

But that's what we're here for: to monitor all of these moves and keep you up to date with what's going on in this whirlwind of transactions.

Here are three players and the rumors swirling around them as the deadline approaches.

Pirates Interested in Kela

With a handful of promising arms in the bullpen, the Pittsburgh Pirates—who sit just 3.5 games out of a National League wild-card spot—could be in the market to bolster it even further.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Pirates reportedly have interest in Texas Rangers closer Keone Kela.

As Grant pointed out, Kela is just 25 years old, but he already has so much service time that he's eligible for free agency after 2020.

Kela has converted all 23 of his save opportunities this season and has a 3.28 ERA while posting a 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Pirates have solid relief help with their own closer, Felipe Vasquez, and they also have Kyle Crick and Edgar Santana.

Adding Kela would give the Pirates a bullpen that wouldn't force their starters to go any longer than needed.

With Kela, a starter would only need to go five innings before the combo of Vasquez, Kela, Crick and Santana came in to do its work.

A few weeks ago, the Pirates might not have been interested in a move like this, but after an 11-game winning streak that only ended Wednesday, they've put themselves in an excellent position to make a run at the postseason.

Kela wouldn't come cheap, but he could definitely be a huge help in pushing the Pirates over the hump.

Moustakas Drawing Interest From 9 Teams

It shouldn't come as a shock, but Kansas City Royals third basemen Mike Moustakas is drawing plenty of interest.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, nine teams are said to be interested in him, with six of them being in the National League and three from the American League:

Although he's batting .249, he has 20 home runs and 62 runs batted in.

The Royals got Moustakas on the cheap end after a lengthy free-agency stint, agreeing to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million with a mutual option in 2019 for $15 million.

Being a far cry from the team they were just a few years ago, the Royals sit at 31-69 and are in last place (23.5 games back) in the AL Central. They're going nowhere at the moment and won't be going anywhere any time soon.

It was surprising to see Moustakas return to the Royals, but with the draft pick compensation rules in free agency, he was in a bind.

Now, Moustakas could possibly find a home and take off.

A team that sticks out immediately is the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies were hard after Manny Machado before the Orioles traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers and will look to upgrade the corner infield positions.

Expect Moustakas to be on the move by the deadline.

Adam Jones Next to Leave Baltimore?

According to John Paul Morosi of MLB Network, the Baltimore Orioles could be set to trade away a third big-name player in center field Adam Jones before the deadline:

The Phillies and Cleveland Indians are reportedly the front-runners.

One important thing Morosi noted is that Jones has a full no-trade clause in his contract.

But as the Orioles are one win shy of 30 this season and with Jones turning 33 this August, it would be surprising if he didn't waive it and go to a contender.

Both the Phillies and Indians have needs in the outfield. The Phillies have Odubel Herrera in center field doing more than OK, but maybe Jones could bump Nick Williams for playing time.

For the Indians, they have Tyler Naquin doing a serviceable job, but Jones is a definite upgrade over him.

Morosi also pointed out another important fact: Andy MacPhail is the Phillies president. He acquired Jones from the Seattle Mariners back in 2008 when he was the general manager of the Orioles.

There's always that one connection that could help a deal get done.

The Orioles are a total disaster. They've already traded off Machado and Zach Britton, so why wouldn't they send Jones, too? Total rebuild time for O's.