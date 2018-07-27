Final Fact or Fiction on All of MLB's Hottest Pre-Deadline Buzz, Rumors

1 of 7

Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images

When a last-place team trades its closer, it usually typifies a rebuild. The Padres, however, have not confined themselves to sell-now discussions after sending Brad Hand and Adam Cimber to the Cleveland Indians.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said the Padres are making a "big push" for Tampa Bay Rays ace Chris Archer. Later in the evening, colleague Dennis Lin also attached them to New York's Syndergaard.

Either starter would obviously not propel the 42-63 club into the 2018 playoff picture. The Padres probably wouldn't make much noise in 2019 either. A loaded farm system led by Fernando Tatis Jr., MacKenzie Gore and the recently acquired Francisco Mejia could start percolating in 2020.

They apparently want some experienced big leaguers around to lead the charge. This thinking led them to sign Eric Hosmer to an eight-year, $144 million contract. He has a worse weighted on-base average (.300 wOBA) than Lucas Duda, who inked a one-year, $3.5 million pact with the Kansas City Royals to replace their departed first baseman.

Spending big during a long-term rebuild comes with significant risk. Those worries are only magnified when considering a pitcher's added volatility.

Archer, who will turn 30 in September, already has 1,057 career innings of mileage. They can keep him through 2021 by exercising club options, but there's no guarantee he'll be a front-line starter when they're ready to contend.

Archer is yet to maintain an ERA below 4.00 since 2015, so he's arguably not a top-tier starter now either.

Syndergaard, on the other hand, has never pitched 200 innings in a season. Only a Mets player would be unlucky enough to get hand, foot and mouth disease, but he also missed most of last year with a partial lat tear and seven weeks earlier this season with a finger injury. His hard-throwing ways create extra long-term sustainability concerns.

Too much can go wrong in the next two years to mortgage elite prospects for either pitcher. And if either hurler is truly available, San Diego will have to bid against pitching-needy contenders that hope to snag an impact arm for instant glory.

Verdict: Fiction