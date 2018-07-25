Julian Nagelsmann on Rejecting Real Madrid Job: 'I Will Have Another Chance'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - MAY 12: Head coach Julian Nagelsmann of Hoffenheim gestures during the Bundesliga match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund at Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena on May 12, 2018 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has revealed he rejected the chance to succeed Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid manager after the Frenchman surprisingly quit back in May.

The 31-year-old has been in his current role since 2016 and said he turned down the opportunity to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as it may emerge again, per 11Freunde (h/t Goal's Harry West): "Madrid called me. Who would hang up the telephone? Universe Football Club doesn't exist, so there's no bigger club than Real Madrid. But I am 31 years old, I will have another chance. I didn't want to move countries."

The German added that, for family reasons, it was not the best time to move abroad.

Nagelsmann is already set to take over at RB Leipzig at the end of the 2018-19 season.

It is little surprise that Real got in touch with him as he is widely considered one of the best young coaches in Europe.

In his two full seasons with Hoffenheim, he has led them to two top-four finishes in the Bundesliga.

They were unfortunate to come up against eventual finalists Liverpool in last season's play-off round in the UEFA Champions League. But they have qualified directly to the group stage for the 2018-19 Champions League.

Zidane called it a day at the Bernabeu two months ago after leading Los Blancos to a third consecutive Champions League triumph.

Real subsequently appointed former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui just days before the 2018 FIFA World Cup. 

Related

    Chelsea Target Golovin Set for Monaco Medical

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea Target Golovin Set for Monaco Medical

    We Ain't Got No History
    via We Ain't Got No History

    Neymar's Challenger: JuJu Is NFL's Most Likable One-Man Brand

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar's Challenger: JuJu Is NFL's Most Likable One-Man Brand

    Master Tesfatsion
    via Bleacher Report

    Juventus Plotting Pjanic Sale, Milinkovic-Savic Offer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus Plotting Pjanic Sale, Milinkovic-Savic Offer

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Real Madrid Test VAR at the Bernabeu in Youth Game

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Real Madrid Test VAR at the Bernabeu in Youth Game

    Laura Rubio
    via MARCA in English