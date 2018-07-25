Chris Mortensen: Julio Jones, Falcons Hope to Resolve Contract in 'Creative Way'

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly seeking a "creative way" to settle an ongoing contract dispute with superstar wide receiver Julio Jones ahead of the 2018 season.

On Wednesday, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported "both sides still want to resolve the gap" after Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted Jones won't report for the start of training camp.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

