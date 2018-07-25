Arsenal Transfer News: Petr Cech Dimisses Chelsea Reunion Rumours

Tom Sunderland July 25, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Petr Cech of Arsenal gestures prior to the UEFA Europa League Semi Final leg one match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at Emirates Stadium on April 26, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has said there's been "no contact" with former club Chelsea following rumours the 36-year-old could move back to Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Bernd Leno in north London. 

Gunners manager Unai Emery is expected to install Leno, signed from Bayer Leverkusen in June for £22.5 million, as his new No. 1, but Cech told the official Arsenal website (h/t Goal's Patrick Gleeson) he's ready to fight:

"I have a contract with Arsenal. I am concentrating on this season, on the competition between the goalkeepers because we have plenty of options.

"I'm doing my best to show to the manager that I can be in the starting lineup when the season starts.

"That's my aim and, as for the speculation, I don't really follow it. I've had no contact with Chelsea."

          

