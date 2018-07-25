Arsenal Transfer News: Petr Cech Dimisses Chelsea Reunion Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has said there's been "no contact" with former club Chelsea following rumours the 36-year-old could move back to Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Bernd Leno in north London.

Gunners manager Unai Emery is expected to install Leno, signed from Bayer Leverkusen in June for £22.5 million, as his new No. 1, but Cech told the official Arsenal website (h/t Goal's Patrick Gleeson) he's ready to fight:

"I have a contract with Arsenal. I am concentrating on this season, on the competition between the goalkeepers because we have plenty of options.

"I'm doing my best to show to the manager that I can be in the starting lineup when the season starts.

"That's my aim and, as for the speculation, I don't really follow it. I've had no contact with Chelsea."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.