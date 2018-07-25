Andreas Pereira Says He Wants Manchester United Stay Following Loan Moves

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Andreas Pereira has said he wants to stay at Manchester United this season having spent the two previous campaigns on loan away from the club.

Pereira spent the previous term with Valencia and the 2016-17 campaign with Granada. While he emerged from the United academy and made his debut for the team in 2014, he has yet to make a Premier League start for the Red Devils.

The 22-year-old has said he has no intention of leaving Old Trafford ahead of the 2018-19 season.

"It's my intention to stay here and help the club and help the team," said the midfielder, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News. "Of course, that's my first intention, so I want to do everything what I can to stay at the club and help United this season."

As noted by Andy Mitten of ESPN, Pereira thinks he's made strides as a footballer following his time at Valencia last season:

The midfielder went on to say he has spoken to Mourinho about his future, and the United boss is considering Pereira as a possible option to play in a deeper midfield position, according to Luckhurst.

The United boss has hinted that Pereira may get a chance due to the involvement of key players in the FIFA World Cup this summer:

While Pereira shone on loan at Granada, making 35 appearances in La Liga and scoring five goals for the team, last term was a tougher one. In a Valencia side that eventually secured UEFA Champions League qualification, he made just 12 league starts.

Pereira also operated in a different position to where he is currently being used by United, having started both of the team's pre-season matches as a central midfielder. At Valencia he played on either flank.

As noted by football writer Tom McDermott, he faces some stiff competition for a place in central midfield from more established footballers:

Meanwhile, Anthony Hay of MailOnline thinks he deserves a chance to stake his claim in the side:

If Pereira is viewed as a central midfielder he will not only face competition for a starting spot from new signing Fred, but also from Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini. As such, it's hard to see him getting game time in that position.

Another loan move would be frustrating for the 22-year-old after two seasons away from United in succession as he will be desperate for some consistency in his career. Even so, a temporary move that yields regular minutes would surely be more beneficial than a season on the fringes at Old Trafford.