Unai Emery Says Arsenal Is Mesut Ozil's 'Family' Following Germany Retirement

Unai Emery Says Arsenal Is Mesut Ozil's 'Family' Following Germany RetirementJuly 25, 2018
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said the club can help Mesut Ozil rediscover his best following his recent retirement from international football.
As reported by BBC Sport, following the FIFA World Cup the playmaker announced he would no longer be available for Germany after he suffered "racism and disrespect." Per Reuters (h/t ESPN FC), Emery has said he is glad to be able to welcome Ozil back to Arsenal following the saga.
"It's a personal decision [which] I respect," said Emery of the midfielder's retirement. "We are like his home. We are like his family. ... We are going to help him to feel good."
