Chelsea Transfer News: Leon Bailey Reportedly Wants London Move, Arsenal Rumours

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey has reportedly told his agent to facilitate a move to the Premier League this summer following speculation he's wanted by both Chelsea and Arsenal.

Both English heavyweights will be boosted after The Sun (h/t Daily Star's Callum Vurley) reported Bailey, who has previously indicated he'd be open to joining the Premier League, specifically wants to move to London.

Chelsea face the prospect of losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid this summer and could see Bailey as his replacement, while Arsenal sold attackers Theo Walcott, Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez last season.

Bailey was linked with a departure from the BayArena during the winter transfer window also, and it was then that the youngster confirmed his vision of one day featuring in the English top flight:

Neither Chelsea nor Arsenal can offer UEFA Champions League football this season, however, which could throw an obstacle in their path as they look to recruit one of Europe's fastest-rising starlets.

Leverkusen's speedster took the Bundesliga by storm last season, his first full campaign with the Factory Squad since joining from Genk in January 2017.

The 20-year-old finished his season with 12 goals and six assists in 34 appearances across all competitions, and his tally of nine league goals was second only to Kevin Volland (14) among Leverkusen's ranks.

The once-capped Jamaica under-23 international is friends with Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, who is also of Jamaican descent:

Chelsea would have need of a player fitting Bailey's description if they were to sell winger Willian, having recently rejected a third bid for the player from Barcelona worth £55 million, per Sky Sports News.

However, the Blaugrana have since swooped in to sign similarly right-sided Malcom from Bordeaux as a cheaper alternative. Chelsea could look to obtain the winger regardless, of course, and podcaster Alex Goldberg sees Leverkusen's Bailey as a superior option to Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic:

Arsenal landed Henrikh Mkhitaryan in place of Sanchez when they sent him to Manchester United, but Unai Emery could understandably look to replenish his wide ranks, particularly if he's looking to play a 4-3-3 this term.

Bailey switched frequently from left to right flank last season and could be tempted to join either Chelsea or Arsenal in addition to their existing stars, with his heart seemingly set on the capital.