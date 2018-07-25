Shaquille O'Neal Announces New 'Big Chicken Shaq' Show on Facebook Watch

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Shaquille O'Neal is adding the title of restaurateur to his rapidly expanding business portfolio, and fans will soon have a front-row seat to witness his foray into the food world.

On Wednesday, the basketball Hall of Famer announced he will provide viewers across the globe a chance to come along for the ride as he prepares to open his new Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken, with the launch of Big Chicken Shaq on Facebook Watch.

The eight-episode reality series, which is part of a collaboration with The Content Group and Asylum Entertainment, will chronicle Shaq's latest undertaking as he pushes toward achieving one of his long-term goals.

As part of the project, viewers will be able to provide input on Facebook Watch and help Shaq make decisions as he races against the clock to open Big Chicken on time.

"[Viewers will be able to tell me] what kind of dishes they like, decor, probably ask about designs," O'Neal told Bleacher Report on Wednesday. "I'm just also going to make them feel like this is their spot, too. We're going to make it like a big contest. We'll be flying people in, inviting people to taste tests, stuff like that.

"I want [fans] to see that this is what we built together."

The series will also highlight Shaq's leadership style, which promises to blend his evolving business savvy with his signature brand of humor.

"You're going to see my personality; you're going to see my leadership style, see how I manage people," O'Neal told B/R. "From winning all those championships and running all those teams, I always said to myself, You can never win by yourself. You definitely have to utilize your teammates. You can never micro-manage your team. My leadership style is always to hire people smarter than me.

"The more you get your teammates involved, the better they will perform. [It's like] those Game 7-type situations."

Big Chicken Shaq will debut this fall, with Big Chicken scheduled to open sometime later this year.