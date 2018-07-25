DeMar DeRozan Says Drake Reached Out to Him After Kawhi Leonard Trade

Dave Sandford/Getty Images

DeMar DeRozan received some kind words from Drake shortly after he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

Appearing on SportsCenter Tuesday night, the former Toronto Raptors shooting guard told ESPN's Chris Haynes he went to Drake's house the day the deal was agreed upon to reflect on his time in Toronto.

"Yeah, day it came out, I went to Drake's house," he said. "Me and him, sat and talked for a couple of hours. Not even on some hoops stuff. Just to hear the words that come from him being the person that he is in this world, especially in Toronto. What I meant to this city. It was what I needed."

Once news of the deal became public, Drake posted a farewell message to DeRozan on Instagram: "To my brother @demar_derozan I want to say 10 million thank you's on behalf of YOUR city. You are a fixture in Toronto forever and you gave everything you had. Through your leadership we had the most exciting years in franchise history. I am grateful to have witnessed your combination of skill, persistence, and loyalty from the same seats every night. Thank you for being an incredible captain and an even better friend."

DeRozan, a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, left Toronto as the franchise's all-time scoring leader.