DeMar DeRozan Says Drake Reached Out to Him After Kawhi Leonard Trade

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

TORONTO,ON - NOVEMBER 16: Toronto Raptors Ambassador and Performer Drake hugs DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors after the game against the Golden State Warriors at Air Canada Centre on November 16, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Dave Sandford/NBAE via Getty Images)
Dave Sandford/Getty Images

DeMar DeRozan received some kind words from Drake shortly after he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

Appearing on SportsCenter Tuesday night, the former Toronto Raptors shooting guard told ESPN's Chris Haynes he went to Drake's house the day the deal was agreed upon to reflect on his time in Toronto.

"Yeah, day it came out, I went to Drake's house," he said. "Me and him, sat and talked for a couple of hours. Not even on some hoops stuff. Just to hear the words that come from him being the person that he is in this world, especially in Toronto. What I meant to this city. It was what I needed."

Once news of the deal became public, Drake posted a farewell message to DeRozan on Instagram: "To my brother @demar_derozan I want to say 10 million thank you's on behalf of YOUR city. You are a fixture in Toronto forever and you gave everything you had. Through your leadership we had the most exciting years in franchise history. I am grateful to have witnessed your combination of skill, persistence, and loyalty from the same seats every night. Thank you for being an incredible captain and an even better friend."

DeRozan, a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, left Toronto as the franchise's all-time scoring leader.

Related

    DeRozan on Trade: 'I Felt Like I Wasn't Treated Well'

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    DeRozan on Trade: 'I Felt Like I Wasn't Treated Well'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kawhi Won't Attend USA Basketball Minicamp

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kawhi Won't Attend USA Basketball Minicamp

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    What Team Can Scare the Warriors?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Team Can Scare the Warriors?

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Does Kawhi Rank in MVP Race?

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Where Does Kawhi Rank in MVP Race?

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report