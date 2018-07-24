Report: Earl Thomas Won't Report to Seahawks Training Camp Amid Contract Dispute

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas will reportedly miss the start of training camp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Tuesday, noting Thomas is entering the final season of the four-year contract extension he inked in 2014. Rapoport suggested Thomas' performance "has clearly earned a new deal" as a defensive centerpiece, explaining his decision to not report to training camp.

