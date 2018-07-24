Report: Earl Thomas Won't Report to Seahawks Training Camp Amid Contract Dispute

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

NFC free safety Earl Thomas, of the Seattle Seahawks, prepares to throw a pass during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas will reportedly miss the start of training camp. 

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Tuesday, noting Thomas is entering the final season of the four-year contract extension he inked in 2014. Rapoport suggested Thomas' performance "has clearly earned a new deal" as a defensive centerpiece, explaining his decision to not report to training camp.

         

