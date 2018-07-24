Panthers' Vernon Butler Under Investigation After Allegedly Assaulting Woman

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 11: Vernon Butler #92 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during a preseason NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 11, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens defeated the Panthers 22-19. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler is under investigation following an alleged altercation with a woman at a Dallas nightclub.

Per an official statement from the Dallas Police Department (via Jordan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer), the alleged altercation occurred on July 14 when the woman said Butler "threw a drink in her face and pushed her":

Per Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are currently gathering more information on the allegations against Butler. 

Per WSOC-TV in Charlotte, the woman's attorney said Butler knew her through Instagram and he tried asking for her phone number but that she declined. Per that report, the woman said Butler's push caused her to fall down some stairs in the nightclub. 

Butler was Carolina's first-round pick out of Louisiana Tech in 2016. Panthers players are scheduled to report to training camp at Wofford College in South Carolina on Wednesday. 

Related

    Gurley Contract Ushers in New Era for NFL RBs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gurley Contract Ushers in New Era for NFL RBs

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    RSJ's Arrest Video from Hotel Incident Released

    NFL logo
    NFL

    RSJ's Arrest Video from Hotel Incident Released

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rams Working on Donald's Contract

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Rams Working on Donald's Contract

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Darnold Skipping Camp Until Contract Finalized

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Darnold Skipping Camp Until Contract Finalized

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report