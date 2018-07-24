Panthers' Vernon Butler Under Investigation After Allegedly Assaulting Woman

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler is under investigation following an alleged altercation with a woman at a Dallas nightclub.

Per an official statement from the Dallas Police Department (via Jordan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer), the alleged altercation occurred on July 14 when the woman said Butler "threw a drink in her face and pushed her":

Per Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are currently gathering more information on the allegations against Butler.

Per WSOC-TV in Charlotte, the woman's attorney said Butler knew her through Instagram and he tried asking for her phone number but that she declined. Per that report, the woman said Butler's push caused her to fall down some stairs in the nightclub.

Butler was Carolina's first-round pick out of Louisiana Tech in 2016. Panthers players are scheduled to report to training camp at Wofford College in South Carolina on Wednesday.