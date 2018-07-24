Lamar Odom Reportedly Involved in Hooters Altercation Where Gun Was Fired

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Former NBA star Lamar Odom was present when gunshots were fired July 20 at a Hooters restaurant in Queens, New York, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday.

According to TMZ Sports, Odom was with friends and got into an argument with another group. A member of the second group fired a gun into the air without hitting anybody at the restaurant.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

