Lamar Odom Reportedly Involved in Hooters Altercation Where Gun Was Fired

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: Former NBA player Lamar Odom at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Former NBA star Lamar Odom was present when gunshots were fired July 20 at a Hooters restaurant in Queens, New York, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday. 

According to TMZ Sports, Odom was with friends and got into an argument with another group. A member of the second group fired a gun into the air without hitting anybody at the restaurant.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

