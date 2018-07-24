Chelsea Transfer News: Rob Green to Sign 1-Year Deal in Latest Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly convinced former England No. 1 Rob Green to delay his retirement plans and join the club on a one-year contract after leaving Huddersfield Town in May.

The Sun (h/t TalkSport) reported the Blues made an offer that was "too good to turn down" to the 38-year-old, who previously played for the likes of Queens Park Rangers and West Ham United.

Green failed to make an appearance for Huddersfield during his single season at the club, posing the question as to whether he'd be able to provide adequate cover at Stamford Bridge.

There's much speculation surrounding Maurizio Sarri's current No. 1 Thibaut Courtois amid links with Real Madrid, but Yahoo's Matt Lewis acknowledged there's no chance Green would come in as his replacement:

Willy Caballero will retain his spot as Sarri's reserve stopper, while Green will return to west London after spending four years with QPR between 2012 and 2016.

Journalist Dan Levene highlighted it's not the first time Chelsea have invested in a more seasoned goalkeeping back-up:

As Lewis noted, Green's signing would bring them one step closer to fulfilling their quota of eight homegrown players in a 25-man squad.

But that leaves the question as to why Chelsea would send former England under-19 international Jamal Blackman on loan to Leeds United, one of Green's former clubs, and instead offer his spot as third-choice stopper to a player in his twilight years.

Blackman would have occupied the same homegrown slot that Green seemingly will, except at 24, he promises to yield Chelsea a much greater return down the line if properly nurtured. Then again, his chances of seeing first-team minutes will be boosted at Elland Road.

It's been six years since Green earned the last of his 12 caps for England, and he'll now look to provide cover for Courtois, who finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Belgium and took the Golden Glove.

It would be one of this transfer window's least anticipated moves and Sarri's second signing since he was confirmed as the club's new manager.