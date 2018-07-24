4-Star Athlete Prospect Bryan Addison Commits to Oregon; Decommitted from UCLA

David Becker/Getty Images

Bryan Addison, a 4-star athlete out of Gardena, California, will play college football in the Pac-12—just not at UCLA like he initially planned.

On Tuesday, Addison announced he would be taking his talents to Eugene, Oregon, to play for the Oregon Ducks:

He had previously committed to play for the Bruins. However, ESPN's Tom VanHaaren reported an "issue with a standardized test score" was delaying his admittance into UCLA, and he was granted his release from his original commitment.

