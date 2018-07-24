4-Star Athlete Prospect Bryan Addison Commits to Oregon; Decommitted from UCLA

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 16: Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Oregon Ducks looks on during the Las Vegas Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boise State won 38-28. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Bryan Addison, a 4-star athlete out of Gardena, California, will play college football in the Pac-12—just not at UCLA like he initially planned. 

On Tuesday, Addison announced he would be taking his talents to Eugene, Oregon, to play for the Oregon Ducks:

He had previously committed to play for the Bruins. However, ESPN's Tom VanHaaren reported an "issue with a standardized test score" was delaying his admittance into UCLA, and he was granted his release from his original commitment.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

