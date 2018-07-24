Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: Lakers Got LeBron! Now What?

Rachel SmithContributor IJuly 24, 2018

The King is on the move. What does this mean for Los Angeles basketball? Watch above to see why Bleacher Report Senior NBA Writer Howard Beck thinks the Lakers have a lot to prove.

