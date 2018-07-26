Best-Case Landing Spots for Each Top MLB Trade Deadline Target

0 of 7

MLB players on the verge of getting traded would never dare to declare a preferred landing spot. Contenders will also try to keep their deadline wish list far from the public's gaze to avoid losing leverage.

Both sides, of course, have preferences. Pitchers will plead with the baseball gods to stay away from the Colorado Rockies' Coors Field, and a starting position player won't want to spend his final days before free agency on the bench.

These ideal pairings try to take both the player and team's perspective into account. The fit must be mutually beneficial to truly qualify as a best-case scenario.

Take the Boston Red Sox's acquisition of Nathan Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays, which the AL East teams made official on Wednesday morning. The strong-armed righty marked a sensible and affordable choice to round out their late-season rotation, but Eovaldi—who has served up 11 home runs in 10 starts—would have benefited from the chance to work in a pitcher's park like the Oakland Coliseum.

Although not a comprehensive selection of every potentially available player, this list focuses on top pending free agents with a high probability of changing teams. That eliminates Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Chris Archer and a swarm of cost-controlled relievers who have spent July journeying through the rumor mill.