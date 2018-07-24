FIFA 19: Dynamic Tactics, Timed Finishing, More Features, Trailers Revealed

As gamers await the release of FIFA 19, EA Sports has given fans reason to be excited with a glimpse of what's in store.

Like most sports video games, this latest version of FIFA will largely be familiar to those who have played it in the past. It will, however, roll out some modern updates.

For example, FIFA 19 will introduce Dynamic Tactics, which will allow for the personalization of game plans:

Then, there's the Active Touch system that lets users get more creative with the ball:

And finally, the new Timed Finishing feature will help gamers take the perfect shot:

FIFA 19 launches on Sept. 28.

