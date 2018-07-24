MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Zach Britton, Mike Moustakas and More

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The MLB non-waiver trade deadline isn't until Tuesday, July 31, at 4 p.m. ET, but numerous teams are making big moves already. Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado is now a Los Angeles Dodger, and New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia headed west to join the Oakland Athletics' postseason quest.

A few more deals should go down well before July 31, including one for Balitmore Orioles reliever Zach Britton, who is arguably the most coveted player left on the trading block.

Here's a look at the latest news and rumors on him as well as Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas and Tampa Bay Rays starter Chris Archer.

Zach Britton

Two American League powerhouses have emerged as the leaders for Zach Britton, a two-time All-Star who managed 47 saves and a microscopic 0.54 ERA just two seasons ago.

Per Jim Bowden of The Athletic:

After a sweep of the Seattle Mariners gave the New York Yankees a 50-22 record, the Bronx Bombers are just 13-13 in their last 26 games, which include series splits with the last-place Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets. A disheartening 7-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, in which ace Luis Severino looked shaky and Gary Sanchez loafed on the field and base paths, didn't inspire any confidence.

The Yankees will likely make a move prior to the deadline to help right the ship, but New York needs help in the starting rotation more than anything. Still, another bullpen arm can't hurt.

The Houston Astros seem like a much more plausible destination for Britton. Houston's bullpen jumped from 17th in reliever ERA to second this year, thanks in part to the efforts of converted starter Collin McHugh (5-0, 0.96 ERA) and Hector Rondon (1.53 ERA).

However, it can't hurt for Houston to improve on its pen, especially considering that the team had a 5.40 relief ERA in the postseason last year. It ended up not costing the team the World Series, but it did cost them some games. Adding Britton as insurance would help prevent a similar situation occurring again.

Mike Moustakas

The bottom has fallen out on the Royals just three short years after winning the 2015 World Series. The core of that 2015 team has slowly dissipated over the past few campaigns: Notably, first baseman Eric Hosmer is a San Diego Padre, and outfielder Lorenzo Cain is now a Milwaukee Brewer.

Per Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and the MLB Network, Mike Moustakas could now be on the move:

Moose would join his ex-teammate Cain in Milwaukee, which is right in the thick of a playoff race. However, the Brewers are 3-11 in their last 14 games and in serious danger of missing the playoffs, especially with tough series looming against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee needs another bat or two in the lineup, and Moustakas could help fill that void. This season, the left-handed slugger has hit 19 home runs in addition to 59 RBI and a .770 OPS. Much of that damage has come against right-handers (15 homers, .808 OPS).

The question is whether incumbent third baseman Travis Shaw, who has never played second base at any point during his big-league career, could make the transition to the opposite side of the infield. If so, the Brewers lineup will have received a monstrous boost. If not, then this potential deal could falter.

Chris Archer

The Tampa Bay Rays are in an odd spot. On one end, the team has gone 11 games over .500 since a 4-13 start, which has resulted in a 51-49 record after 100 games.

That's encouraging, but the American League is top heavy this year, and Tampa is still nine games back of the second wild-card spot. Tampa has a long road ahead to make the playoffs, and MLB.com isn't giving the Rays much of a shot (0.7 percent postseason projection).

Therefore, the Rays could potentially look toward trading some veterans and rebuilding for a brighter future. Chris Archer has been the subject of trade rumors for a few years now, and that hasn't changed for this season. Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com: "According to a source, multiple teams have expressed serious interest in Archer, who is 3-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 16 starts this season."

Per Fangraphs, Archer has a career 3.44 xFIP and 25.8 percent strikeout rate. At this best, he is simply untouchable thanks in part to a nasty slider he throws 42.7 percent of the time. He has been hit hard of late (41.6 percent hard-hit rate in 2018), but his 13.5 percent swinging strike rate helps negate that contact.

The two-time All-Star is a free agent prior to the 2020 season, when he will be 31 years old. He likely has a fat multi-year contract waiting for him in two years, which is why Tampa, the team with the third-lowest payroll in the bigs, may have incentive to move him sooner rather than later.