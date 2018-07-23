Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens with MITB Stipulation Set for WWE SummerSlam 2018

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens with MITB Stipulation Set for WWE SummerSlam 2018July 24, 2018
Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman will battle once again, this time at WWE SummerSlam 2018.
WWE announced the match for the upcoming pay-per-view, with the stipulation that Owens would receive Strowman's Money in the Bank contract with a win:
WWE @WWE
WOW. @FightOwensFight will have the chance to take EVERYTHING from @BraunStrowman at #SummerSlam, because if the #MonsterAmongMen loses in ANY way, Owens gets his #MITB contract! #RAW https://t.co/PjAS13D9OR
The two battled in a steel cage match at Extreme Rules last week, with Owens coming away victorious after escaping the cage.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
