Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens with MITB Stipulation Set for WWE SummerSlam 2018

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 19: Braun Strowman attends WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman will battle once again, this time at WWE SummerSlam 2018.

WWE announced the match for the upcoming pay-per-view, with the stipulation that Owens would receive Strowman's Money in the Bank contract with a win:

The two battled in a steel cage match at Extreme Rules last week, with Owens coming away victorious after escaping the cage.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report