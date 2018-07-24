Every NFL Team's Best Non-Hall of Famer

29 of 32

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

You get the feeling recent editions of the Seattle Seahawks contain several future Hall of Famers and/or Hall of Fame snubs (Russell Wilson, Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman, Bobby Wagner), but until those guys are eligible the team's top non-Hall of Famer has to be the only MVP in franchise history.

That would be running back Shaun Alexander, who won said award when he rushed for 1,880 yards and scored a ridiculous 28 touchdowns while helping the Seahawks make a Super Bowl run in 2005. That was Alexander's third (and last) Pro Bowl season, and it marked the fifth consecutive campaign in which he went over 1,100 yards rushing.

Alexander didn't do much beyond those five great seasons, so a lack of longevity hurts. That said, running back shelf lives have become so short that the Canton standards might be starting to change at that position.

Terrell Davis got in with just four 1,000-yard seasons and three Pro Bowl nods, so there's a chance.

Regardless, there isn't a Canton-eligible former Seahawk who has close to as many accomplishments as Alexander.

* Steve Hutchinson was a three-time Pro Bowler in Seattle, but we've listed him with the Vikings as he spent more time and accomplished more in Minnesota.