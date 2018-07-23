Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp Reportedly Planning 8-Player Clear-Out

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly planning a major squad clear-out in the current transfer window that will see forwards Divock Origi and Danny Ings, as well as up to six other players, moved on from Anfield.

According to the Mirror's David Anderson, Liverpool are looking to raise as much as £100 million by offloading either Loris Karius or Simon Mignolet in the goalkeeping department, as well as fringe players Pedro Chirivella, Sheyi Ojo, Marko Grujic, Lazar Markovic and Ben Woodburn.

The Reds have spent heavily lately. They recently broke the world-record fee for a goalkeeper by shelling out £65 million on Alisson, while Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri cost Liverpool well over £100 million.

Back in January, the Merseyside outfit also splashed out £75 million to sign centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Klopp is close to having a potentially Premier League title-winning squad on his hands.

But the Reds do need to balance the books, and the German manager also needs to streamline his squad.

Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

The likes of Ings and Origi are simply nowhere near the first team, while Alisson will be the No. 1 goalkeeper next season, leaving only one back-up spot for Karius or Mignolet.

Per Anderson, Liverpool want £26 million for Origi and Valencia are interested, while Ings could leave for £20 million to Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, West Ham United or Southampton.



Woodburn, Markovic, Grujic, Ojo and Chirivella, meanwhile, could all be sent out on loan, although the latter four would all be available for sale if the right offer comes in.