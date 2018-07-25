Migos, Nicki Minaj Headline Madden NFL 19 Soundtrack

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Not only will Madden 19 be the premier NFL video game on the market this year, but it will also feature a number of debut tracks from rap artists.

EA Sports announced the full Madden 19 track list Wednesday, which features a healthy dose of Kirshnik Khari Ball, Quavious Keyate Marshall and Kiari Kendrell Cephus—better known as Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos.

The Atlanta rap trio will have two songs featured on the soundtrack: the hit "Supastars" and "They Can’t Win," a track specifically recorded for Madden 19. A$AP Ferg ("Eulogy"), Desiigner ("This, That"), Innanet James ("Bag"), Pell ("Hear Me"), Yo Gotti ("2 Up") and Young M.A ("Car Confessions") will also debut music.

The soundtrack will also no longer get stale. For the first time, Madden will update the play list as the year progresses. The game will add "songs of the month" from yet-to-be-announced artists through Super Bowl LIII on February 3.

This falls in line with EA Sports' increased efforts to update its flagship game as a season progresses. The announce team began adding weekly updates to commentary for the last three years.

Legendary house musician Steve Aoki will also produce original music for the gameplay broadcast presentation during pregame and halftime. Longshot mode is also getting its own soundtrack, which John Debney will produce.

Full Madden 19 Soundtrack

Anderson .Paak, "Bubblin"

A$AP Ferg, "Eulogy"

A$AP Rocky, "Bad Company" (Feat. BlocBoy JB)

Berner, "Loose Lips" (Feat. Pusha T, Conway & Fresh)

Blackway, "Bourbon Street"

Cardi B, "Money Bag"

Creek Boyz, "Boss Right Now"

Denzel Curry, "Sumo"

Desiigner, "This, That"

Flatbush Zombies, "Headstone"

Innanet James, "Bag"

Jay Rock, "WIN"

Kamaiyah, "Addicted To Ballin" (Feat. ScHoolboy Q)

Lil Baby, "Life Goes On" (Feat. Gunna & Lil Uzi Vert)

Migos, "Supastars"

Migos, "They Can't Win (Madden NFL 19)"

Nick Grant, "All In Stride"

N.O.R.E., "Don't Know" (Feat. Fat Joe)

Pell, "Hear Me"

P-Lo, "samesquad"

Post Malone, "Ball for Me"

Pusha T, "If You Know You Know"

Skizzy Mars, "American Dream"

Slim Jxmmi, "Brxnks Truck" (Feat. Rae Sremmurd)

Tee Grizzley, "Light" (Feat. Lil Yachty)

YG, "Big Bank" (Feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

Yo Gotti, "2 Up"

Young M.A, "Car Confessions"

Young Thug, "Anybody" (Feat. Nicki Minaj)