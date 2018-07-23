Barcelona Transfer News: Chelsea Reportedly Reject Latest Willian Bid

Chelsea have reportedly rejected Barcelona's latest offerthis time in excess of £55 millionfor winger Willian.

According to Sky Sports' Jim White, it wasn't the Spanish club's first attempt to land him:

On Sunday, MailOnline's Simon Jones reported the Blues were mulling a £65 million offer from the Catalans, so those valuations are well apart. Jordi Gil of Sport also weighed in on the negotiations, reporting a meeting between the two clubs is planned.

The Evening Standard's Simon Johnson named what he believes is the Blues' price tag:

This saga has dragged on since the end of the World Cup with numerous conflicting reports emerging almost daily. 

New manager Maurizio Sarri has indicated he wants Willian to be a part of his Chelsea side next season:

The 29-year-old has been with the Blues since 2013 and has been one of the side's most consistent contributors in the last few seasons. The set-piece specialist isn't a perfect player, but with his high work-rate and skill, he can cover a ton of distance and be an effective weapon out wide.

Barcelona's persistence in the chase is a little surprising, as the Catalans already have a plenty of attacking options and need to find minutes for rising star Ousmane Dembele.

Chelsea seem determined not to sell, and with the start of the Premier League season approaching it will only get harder to convince them otherwise.

