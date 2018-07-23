Report: Tim Tebow Will Have Surgery to Repair Hand Injury; Likely Out for Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

Eastern Division's Tim Tebow smiles toward Western Division pitcher Beau Burrows during the second inning of the Eastern League All-Star Double-A baseball game, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Tim Tebow's baseball season is likely over. 

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tebow "broke the hamate bone in his right hand swinging the bat this weekend." He is scheduled for surgery Tuesday and is likely out for the season, per Schefter.

The 30-year-old was hitting .273 with six home runs and 36 RBI in 84 games for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

