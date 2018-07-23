Liverpool Transfer News: Loris Karius Hints at Exit After Alisson Purchase

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

BURY, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Loris Karius of Liverpool in action during a pre-season friendly match between Bury and Liverpool at Gigg Lane on July 14, 2018 in Bury, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has hinted he could depart Anfield in the current transfer window after the Reds spent £65 million on Roma's Alisson to become their new No. 1. 

According to John Percy of the Telegraph, the German stopper is "bitterly disappointed" manager Jurgen Klopp has brought in Alisson and was non-committal about his Liverpool future after their 3-1 pre-season defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday: "Of course that's not perfect for me, but I cannot say much more about that either. I do not know that, I cannot say what I'm doing right now, there's still some time left [in the transfer window]."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

