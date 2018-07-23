David Johnson Reports to Cardinals Training Camp After Contract Holdout

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

Arizona Cardinals' Sam Bradford (9) hands off to David Johnson (31) during an organized team activity Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

After skipping the team's minicamp in hopes of landing a long-term contract, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson reported to training camp Monday.

Johnson, 26, sat out the Cardinals' final 15 games last season because of a wrist fracture. He's heading into the final year of a contract that will pay him $1.9 million in 2018.

The 2016 first-team All-Pro missed mandatory minicamp but was present for other offseason workouts while he and the Cardinals attempted to hash out a contract extension.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Josh Gordon Will Miss Start of Browns Camp

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Josh Gordon Will Miss Start of Browns Camp

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL's Most Overrated Teams Entering Camp

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL's Most Overrated Teams Entering Camp

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Explaining Julio's Touchdown Problem

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Explaining Julio's Touchdown Problem

    Doug Farrar
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Fantasy Busts to Avoid in 2018

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Biggest Fantasy Busts to Avoid in 2018

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report