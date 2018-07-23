David Johnson Reports to Cardinals Training Camp After Contract Holdout

Matt York/Associated Press

After skipping the team's minicamp in hopes of landing a long-term contract, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson reported to training camp Monday.

Johnson, 26, sat out the Cardinals' final 15 games last season because of a wrist fracture. He's heading into the final year of a contract that will pay him $1.9 million in 2018.

The 2016 first-team All-Pro missed mandatory minicamp but was present for other offseason workouts while he and the Cardinals attempted to hash out a contract extension.

