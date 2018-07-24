Big MLB Trade Deadline Mistakes on the Cusp of Being Made

0 of 5

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The 2018 MLB non-waiver trade deadline will arrive one week from Tuesday, and the rumor mill has long been in full swing as we gear up for a flurry of activity.

For contenders, it's a chance to address any glaring needs and put the finishing touches on their rosters before the stretch run.

For non-contenders, it's an equally crucial time; they can turn established MLB talent into prospects who may play critical roles on their next contending squads.

It's a time of great excitement for teams, players and fans alike, but it's also a time when mistakes are made, whether it's a rebuilding team failing to make the most of a trade chip or a contender giving up too much in search of an upgrade.

With that in mind, ahead is a look at five deadline mistakes that might go down during the upcoming week.