Desperate MLB Teams That Could Be Taken Advantage of at the Trade Deadline

After a 1-8 stretch capped by an 11-2 home loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers' season is on the brink. Granted, the Brew Crew occupy one of the two National League wild-card spots, but that could change quickly.

First, the NL is jam-packed. Through Sunday, eight teams were within 5.5 games of each other for the league's two play-in berths.

Second, the Brewers' schedule is brutal from late July through mid-August, starting with an eight-game West Coast swing to the first-place Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, who are 31-19 at home.

Milwaukee also has road series versus the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs, both of whom are in the thick of the playoff race.

The Brewers need to make a move if they want to stay afloat. Of note, Milwaukee may want to upgrade at second base: Four Brewers have played at least 12 games there this year, and none of them are managing better than a .693 OPS (per Baseball Prospectus, the average OPS at second base is .715).

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic connected the Brewers with the Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier (16 home runs, .724 OPS), and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported they are in on the New York Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera (17 home runs, .820 OPS). Either player would add pop to the lineup.

The question is which players the Brewers could make available in a deal for a veteran. Per Brad Ford of Brew Crew Ball, a group of second-tier prospects are "most likely to headline a trade for any plus rental or mid-grade player with control. Prospects falling into this category include Lucas Erceg, Luis Ortiz, Brett Phillips, Tristen Lutz, Corey Ray and Jacob Nottingham."

Dozier and Cabrera would be rentals (both are free agents after this season), and Minnesota or New York could get a great return if a few of the prospects in that aforementioned group are made available. Of note, third baseman Erceg is the third-ranked prospect in the Brewers' system, per MLB.com, and has a stellar 70 arm grade. Ortiz is a 22-year-old right-hander with 58 strikeouts in 57 innings in Double-A, and the 19-year-old Lutz has a .763 OPS in Single-A.