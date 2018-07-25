Blockbuster MLB Trade Ideas Based on the Biggest Pre-Deadline Rumors

1 of 6

The Orioles already had a busy July. Less than a week after trading Machado, they sent Zach Britton to the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, as reported by Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Yet there's no such urgency to move Kevin Gausman. The 27-year-old starter has two more seasons of arbitration eligibility before he can enter free agency following the 2020 campaign.

The Orioles also view him as "a front-end of the rotation type of starter" according to ESPN's Buster Olney, which would pose a huge roadblock if the last-place squad makes him available. Its top starter by default carries a middling 4.23 career ERA, so Gausman won't go anywhere if the Orioles want a return befitting of an ace.

If they have grown tired of his inconsistency, though, they could net a respectable package in a trade market devoid of young, cost-controlled talent.

The Colorado Rockies are scouting Gausman, as The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported, in addition to teammate Dylan Bundy. While they possess enough prospects to bring one of those starters to Coors Field, they can't match enough suitors' stacked farms.

Per MASN's Roch Kubatko, the Atlanta Braves are also interested in the duo (and second baseman Jonathan Schoop). They have plenty of pitching prospects, six of whom reside in MLB.com's top 100.

It's a poor time to move Bundy, who has surrendered 16 runs in three starts since returning from the disabled list July 6 after an ankle injury. For all his volatility, Gausman would still help the Atlanta rotation.

The Trade Return: LHP Kolby Allard, RHP Touki Toussaint and 2B/OF Travis Demeritte

Kolby Allard is as safe as a 20-year-old pitching prospect gets. Boasting a 2.80 ERA in Triple-A with a refined three-pitch arsenal, he'd stabilize one spot in a disastrous Orioles rotation within the next two years.

Touki Toussaint, a 22-year-old with a high-90s heater, would inject the package with upside. A No. 51 overall midseason ranking from FanGraphs' Eric Longenhagen and Kiley McDaniel positions him as this deal's top attraction.

The third prospective piece in this deal has already struck out 100 times in 93 games, but Travis Demeritte possesses a large supply of power. He'd fit right in with the Orioles.