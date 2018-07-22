Jimmer Fredette Drops 30 Points in Win at the Basketball Tournament

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jimmer Fredette can still put the ball in the basket.

A day after pouring in 32 points for Team Fredette at the The Basketball Tournament, Fredette followed it up with 30 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 99-89 over the Jackson Tennessee Underdawgs.

It wasn't the most efficient performance from the former BYU superstar, who shot just 9-of-22 from the field, though he remained his team's most dangerous playmaker and best source of offense.

"I didn't play well today, so my team did a good job of picking me up and getting this win for us, so it's great," Fredette said in his postgame interview with Jennifer Hale for ESPN.

For Fredette, who hasn't played in the NBA since the 2015-16 season, the tournament remains a chance to show teams he still has the chops to compete at the top level. He's averaged at least 36.9 points per game over the last two seasons for the Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association, so his ability to score at lower levels has never been in question.

Team Fredette advanced to the Super 16 on July 27 with the victory.