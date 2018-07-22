Jimmer Fredette Drops 30 Points in Win at the Basketball Tournament

Jimmer Fredette Drops 30 Points in Win at the Basketball TournamentJuly 22, 2018
Jimmer Fredette can still put the ball in the basket.
A day after pouring in 32 points for Team Fredette at the The Basketball Tournament, Fredette followed it up with 30 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 99-89 over the Jackson Tennessee Underdawgs.
TBT @thetournament
Jimmer with a three-point play the old fashioned way! His team leads Jackson TN 48-42 with 24 seconds left in the half! #TBT2018 https://t.co/SGJ0nH5Rx5
TBT @thetournament
Jimmer hits the step-back three before the buzzer to give Team Fredette a 51-44 lead at halftime! #TBT2018 https://t.co/fcg9LWDMtg
TBT @thetournament
Jimmer with the harm and the bucket! He's got a team-high 23 points plus six rebounds and four assists. #TBT2018 https://t.co/u2ja5USQGa
It wasn't the most efficient performance from the former BYU superstar, who shot just 9-of-22 from the field, though he remained his team's most dangerous playmaker and best source of offense.
"I didn't play well today, so my team did a good job of picking me up and getting this win for us, so it's great," Fredette said in his postgame interview with Jennifer Hale for ESPN.
TBT @thetournament
Hear what @jimmerfredette had to say to @JenHale504 following his 30-point performance to lead Team Fredette to the Super 16 in Atlanta! #TBT2018 https://t.co/31NmtViTEY
For Fredette, who hasn't played in the NBA since the 2015-16 season, the tournament remains a chance to show teams he still has the chops to compete at the top level. He's averaged at least 36.9 points per game over the last two seasons for the Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association, so his ability to score at lower levels has never been in question.
Team Fredette advanced to the Super 16 on July 27 with the victory.
How LeBron to LA Will Impact 2019 Free Agency