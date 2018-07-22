Rory McIlroy in Contention at 2018 British Open After 1-Under Final Round

Rory McIlroy in Contention at 2018 British Open After 1-Under Final RoundJuly 22, 2018
Rory McIlroy carded a final round of one-under 70 on Sunday to leave himself tied for third place at six under in the 2018 British Open.
Francesco Molinari and Xander Schauffele both sat one shot ahead of McIlroy when the Northern Irishman finished his round, but neither had finished.
McIlroy's day started with promise, as the 2014 Open winner hit an enormous shot with his driver on the first. The momentum soon faded, however, as his struggles with the putter surfaced once again.
A bogey on the second and fifth holes left him two over on the day and well behind the leaders, who were having far more success with their approach play.
Per BBC Sport, he simply didn't seem to have it early on Sunday:
Not happening for Rory McIlroy so far today. Two bogeys in the first five holes sets him back to -3, six shots off the lead. #TheOpen live ⛳👉 https://t.co/DVIGPELv9D #bbcgolf https://t.co/wV27DWpjav
But after those initial setbacks, the 29-year-old settled into a groove. He cleaned up his short game and started to limit his mistakes, leading to a run of three straight par scores.
A fantastic approach on the ninth gave him his first birdie on the day, to the delight of SportsJOE:
Rory McIlroy gets his first birdie of the day. Just 4 off the lead.... https://t.co/mYUaMzxMx5
And after another par to start the back nine, the four-time major winner birdied the 11th after almost driving the green. Now at par and with his approaches starting to fall, momentum was with McIlroy.
Elsewhere, the leaders were starting to drop some of their shots, and the gap started to shrink:
A bogey on the 12th halted his momentum, and after a par on the 13th, his bid to win the Open seemed to be over.
But McIlroy wasn't finished just yet. A stunning approach on the 14th left him with a long putt for eagle, and in that crucial moment, his putter finally came through:
EAGLE at 14 for @McIlroyRory. From nowhere he is back in a share of the lead. Full scoring https://t.co/gVDayzkpiZ #TheOpen https://t.co/NnZXoLtQud
That putt moved him into a six-way tie for the lead at six under for the tournament.
Back-to-back pars kept him in the running, and a wonderful save from the sand gave him anther par on the 17th. He missed birdie to grab a share of the lead on the final hole, leaving himself tied for third and forced to wait as Molinari, Schauffele and others finish their rounds.
