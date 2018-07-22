Alvin Kamara: Le'Veon Bell 'About to Change Something Up' for RB Contracts

Don Wright/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell was once again unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, and while he is looking to pad his bank account, he is also looking out for his peers.

So you better believe his fellow running backs are keeping an eye on his situation.

Reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara is just one year into his first NFL contract, but the New Orleans Saints running back understands the bigger picture when it comes to Bell.

"All I know is Le'Veon is about to change something up for us," Kamara recently told TMZ Sports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week that Bell turned down a five-year, $70 million offer from Pittsburgh, a deal that would make him the highest-paid running back by far. But as the Steelers star told ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler last year, he wants to be valued as the dual-threat player he is, not by his position.

Bell ran for 1,291 yards last year and added 85 catches for 655 yards, scoring 11 total touchdowns. He is set to make $14.5 million under the franchise tag.